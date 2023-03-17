NB I-25 closed between Albuquerque and Santa Fe due to ice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials closed I-25 northbound at La Bajada due to treacherous conditions caused by black ice and snow.

NMDOT says crews are salting and sanding. They encourage drivers to drive with caution and stay at least 50 feet behind snowplows.

Along I-25, between Glorieta and Serafina, NMDOT is advising severe driving conditions due to snow-packed and icy roads and poor visibility. On I-25 between Albuquerque and Glorieta, difficult conditions are likely.

Difficult conditions are likely along I-40, from just west of Albuquerque to between Moriarty and Clines Corners.

STORM WATCH

