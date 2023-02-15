I-25 closed near Raton due to whiteout conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — NMDOT is reporting I-25 is closed in both directions near Raton due to whiteout and blizzard conditions Wednesday.

Northbound I-25 is closed at mile marker 419, near the exit to New Mexico Highway 58. Southbound I-25 is closed at mile marker 452 in Raton.

The closure was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

NMDOT cited high winds and accumulating snowfall as conditions that led to the closure. Drivers are being asked to stay home and off the roads as conditions are leading to whiteouts and blizzards.

STORM WATCH