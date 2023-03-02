I-40 west closed at Gallup through Thursday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to New Mexico State Police, I-40 west will be closed at Gallup at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has already closed I-40 at Winslow due to weather conditions.

State Police said the closures will extend through Thursday morning.

For a live look at traffic conditions, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

At 6 p.m. I-40 west will be closed at Gallup. @Arizona_DPS has I-40 west closed at Winslow. Closures will extend thru tomorrow morning. Drivers seek local accommodations, alternate routes, avoid I-40 west at Gallup. For updates check https://t.co/ATqbOYXTIB @NMRoads511 @NMDOT pic.twitter.com/NhmxgetwSK — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 1, 2023

MORE:

If you’re on the go, the KOB 4 Weather App is also available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store.