Indian Pueblo Cultural Center opens new commercial kitchen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will soon have a lot more opportunities to taste the food from our Native neighbors. The center opened a new commercial kitchen Friday morning.

The complex will give Native entrepreneurs a place to practice their craft in a professional kitchen setting, while supporting New Mexico’s food and agriculture industries.

“What you have done, and the board members, to build this property into what it was, you have gone beyond that dream and expectation of our forefathers,” said James Mountain, with the All Pueblo Council of Governors.

The new 7,500-square foot complex includes cold and dry storage, a demonstration test kitchen for classes, and a fully-equipped commercial grade kitchen and bakery.