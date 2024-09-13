Infant remains found in Eddy County

The Eddy County Sheriff's Office says infant remains were found last Friday after following a tip about a missing infant.

The remains were located right outside of Carlsbad near Queen.

The Office of the Medical Investigator determined the remains found are those of an infant but is working to identify them.

Eddy County sheriff’s reps say this case does not involve an abduction, and there are no suspects wanted, but the investigation continues.