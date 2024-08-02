Intel announces it will cut workforce by 15%

Intel says it's cutting its workforce by 15% but no word on how that will impact the Rio Rancho plant.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Intel says it’s cutting its workforce by 15%, but there’s no word on how that will impact the Rio Rancho plant.

15% comes out to about 15,000 jobs. This comes as the chipmaker is working to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals.

The company says it will restructure to “stop non-essential work.”

Sandoval County Manager, Wayne Johnson, sent the following statement Thursday:

“While Intel announced today that it will reduce its worldwide workforce by 15% with as many as 19,000 jobs at risk, we are optimistic that this layoff will not affect employment at the Sandoval County manufacturing facility. Intel’s New Mexico plant is unique, and home to the company’s Advanced Packaging Operation, which is the largest of its type in the world. Today more than 3,000 people work at this location, and there is no indication at this time that this will change.”