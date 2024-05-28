JT Toppin withdraws from NBA Draft and signs with Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – JT Toppin will be a Red Raider for Texas Tech next season after withdrawing from the NBA Draft on Tuesday.

Toppin, who is a Dallas, Texas native, entered his name in the draft at the end of April to test the waters. Then, a week later, he also entered the transfer portal.

Texas Tech officially announced the signing Tuesday.

Toppin had a successful 2023-24 season with the Lobos as one of the top freshmen in the country. He earned Co-Mountain West Freshman of the Year and All-Mountain West Second Team honors last season.

Toppin started 36 games, averaging 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.