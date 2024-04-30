JT Toppin enters transfer portal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — JT Toppin, a freshman standout forward for the New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team, has entered the transfer portal.

Toppin entered the portal Tuesday, according to On3. It comes a week after he entered the NBA Draft to test the waters, in hopes of receiving feedback on different areas of their game before returning for another season.

Where he will play is now uncertain as he enters the transfer portal.

Toppin made a big splash in the 2023-24 season. He set the Lobo freshman record for double-doubles, rebounds and blocks. He also became the first Lobo freshman to ever have consecutive double-doubles and the first to have multiple double-doubles against ranked opponents.

Toppin also had 23 games where he scored double-digit points and 17 games with double-digit rebounds.

The 6-foot 9-inch freshman forward averaged a Mountain West Conference-leading 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a game. For it, he claimed co-Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors for the 2023-24 season on top of a record-tying nine Freshman of the Week awards.

He was also a finalist for the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year award.

Toppin is originally from Dallas, Texas. He helped lead Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff to the 2023 Texas 4A State Championship before becoming a Lobo.

