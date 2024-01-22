Judge denies motion to drop 122 charges against ‘Wobbly Tire Bandit’

Abie Chavez, dubbed the “Wobbly Tie Bandit” by Albuquerque police, has been charged with 122 felonies for his scams. He appeared in court Monday regarding the new charges.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge denied a motion to drop 122 charges against a man whom police dubbed the “Wobbly Tire Bandit” for his alleged scams.

The defense attorney asked the judge to drop all of those charges against Abie Chavez, claiming they were wrongly filed. However, the judge denied that request Monday.

The arraignment, set to take place Monday, was rescheduled a week to give his attorneys more time to go through all of the charges and possible penalties for Chavez.

According to APD, his arrest helped clear 23 cases. Police say he is linked to 34 burglary cases. The laundry list of charges includes burglary, theft, larceny, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police say Chavez targeted drivers in the metro by alerting them about a “wobbly tire” and then scamming them. He reportedly had his daughters – ages 8 and 12 – snatch purses from his victims while he distracted the driver and gained their trust.

Chavez is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The district attorney’s office says it will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.

Chavez has been in custody since he was arrested in October.

