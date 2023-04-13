Judge keeps teen in jail until trial for alleged murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge ruled a teen will join his mother in jail until their trial after they allegedly murdered a woman near their southeast Albuquerque apartment.

Bernalillo County District Court Judge Emeterio Rudolfo granted the state’s motion to keep 18-year-old Kristian Crespin in jail until his trial.

Crespin allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Monique Garcia. His mother, 44-year-old Kristina Withrow, reportedly confessed she told him to do it.

Investigators said Withrow argued with Garcia, then pulled out a gun and handed it to Crespin as he approached Garcia.

“Kristian, the defendant, then proceeded to shoot the victim not once but three times. The victim ultimately collapsed on the scene and later died at UNMH,” state prosecutor Natasha Moghadam described. “The defendant, showing no remorse, was flicking the victim off with his middle finger after shooting her.”

Crespin’s attorney argued he is young and suffers from a brain injury. The attorney also argued the decision to shoot Garcia wasn’t his.

“The evidence seems to indicate that his actions were directed by his mother, who had influence over him due to his age,” defense attorney Rose Osborne said.

Ultimately, Judge Rudolfo sided with the prosecutors. He ordered to keep Crespin at Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial.

The judge did allow the defense to file a motion for reconsideration. This will allow them to gather documents to support claims made during the hearing, including Crespin’s alleged brain injury.

“When you obtained some medical records or mental health records that show the nature of the brain injury, then, obviously, a motion to reconsider can be filed,” Judge Rudolfo said.

MORE: