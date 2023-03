ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge did not release a man who pleaded guilty to a September 2021 murder as he faces charges for another murder.

Xavier Marquez is accused of killing Daniel Bustos as at a northwest Albuquerque motel in July 2021. Last month, Marquez pleaded guilty to killing Shawn Lynch and shooting his dog.

Judge Britt Baca-Miller ruled to keep Marquez in jail.

MORE: