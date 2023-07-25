Judge sentences man for fatal DWI crash near Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge sentenced a man Tuesday to seven years behind bars for hitting and killing a pedestrian near Old Town last August.

The crash happened near Central and Rio Grande. Video from the City of Albuquerque’s Real Time Crime Center reportedly showed Sandoval’s car “driving on top of the sidewalk on the north side of Central,” then striking a pedestrian at a bus stop.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Court documents allege Sandoval removed the license plate from his car and left the scene. Then, he reportedly returned with his parents.

The investigators wrote, “Jonathan had bloodshot watery eyes and I could smell that he had an odor of alcohol.” They say Sandoval also failed a field sobriety test.

In May, he pleaded guilty to DWI vehicular homicide. As a part of his plea agreement, Sandoval will also be on probation for five years after he gets out of jail.

