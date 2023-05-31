Judge sentences man for Jacqueline Vigil’s murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge will sentence Luis Talamantes Romero, who a jury convicted last month of killing Jacqueline Vigil in her own driveway in 2019.

Talamantes-Romero faces up to life plus 31 1/2 years in prison. Before Judge Britt Baca-Miller hands down his sentence, we’re expecting to hear several impact statements, given the nature of the case.

In November 2019, Vigil’s husband found her shot and killed in their driveway. She was the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers.

Last month, a jury found Talamantes-Romero guilty of all charges related to her murder. It took the jury four hours to deliberate and come to a verdict.

Talamantes-Romero is convicted of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon. He is also convicted of attempted armed robbery, tampering with evidence, larceny and conspiracy to tamper with evidence and to commit aggravated burglary.

We will live-stream the sentencing hearing here and on our YouTube and Facebook pages.

MORE: