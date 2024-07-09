Judge to sentence man for killing child in River of Lights hit-and-run

Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a child near River of Lights in December 2021.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge on Tuesday will sentence a man convicted of driving drunk and hitting and killing a child near River of Lights.

Sergio Almanza was driving an ATV drunk when he ran a red light on Central in December 2021. At the same time, 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya was crossing the street in the crosswalk with his family after leaving River of Lights.

Almanza crashed into Pronoy, killing him and injuring his father.

Albuquerque police and federal authorities sought Almanza for nearly two months. Then, in January 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service said Almanza surrendered to them in southwest New Mexico.

Almanza faced charges DWI homicide by vehicle, great bodily harm by vehicle, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of tampering with evidence, and driving an off-highway motor vehicle on a paved street or highway. A jury convicted him on all charges last August.

Almanza faces 30 and 1/2 years in prison. Sentencing was to take place within 90 days but is happening Tuesday, nearly a year after his conviction.

The City of Albuquerque, the BioPark, the security company for River of Lights and the restaurant where Almanza consumed multiple drinks before the crash all face a lawsuit from the family. We’ll keep you posted on the status of that.

