Judge to sentence suspect in mistaken ID gas station murder

Adam Sedillo, 16, was arrested by Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies in June 2022. He was the final teen suspect wanted for the murder of an Albuquerque mother at a Maverik gas station three months before his arrest.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge is scheduled to sentence one of the five teen suspects involved in the shooting of an innocent woman at a gas station.

Adam Sedillo pleaded guilty to first-degree murder at the end of July. Sedillo and two others fired at an SUV at a Maverik gas station in March 2022. They hit and killed Kayla Montaño in what investigators described as a case of mistaken identity.

Under a plea deal, Sedillo faces 10 years behind bars. The sentencing will happen Thursday.

MORE: