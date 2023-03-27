Judges to rule if suspects in Circle K murder, carjackings will stay in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Judges will rule Monday if a February gas station murder suspect and a suspect in a carjacking spree last week will stay in jail before their trials.

Eric Ford and Malachi Crockett will appear in court at 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively.

Judge Jennifer Wernersbach will rule if Ford will stay in jail. Police charged Ford for allegedly punching a store clerk and fatally shooting someone who tried to pull Ford away from her.

Judge Stanley Whitaker will rule if Crockett will stay in jail. Police charged Crockett for his alleged involvement in multiple armed carjackings in southwest Albuquerque last week.

