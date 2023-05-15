Jury selection begins in trial of Albuquerque man charged with murder

Jury selection is underway for a suspect accused of killing a man in 2021.

Yonnis Abreu is charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed Dylan Spiess at an East Central motel in March 2021.

Police said they were able to identify Abreu from surveillance video and photos posted online.

Last year, police said Abreu cut off his ankle monitor after he was released from jail with certain conditions.

He will be tried for second-degree murder and a charge for illegally having a handgun.