Jury selection to begin in trial of man accused of killing Good Samaritan

By KOB

Jury selection to begin in trial of man accused of killing Good Samaritan

Police arrested Patrick Saavedra in December 2021 after they say he was threatening a metro security guard with a gun when a Good Samaritan tried to intervene.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jury selection starts Monday for the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Good Samaritan in 2021.

Albuquerque police arrested Patrick Saavedra in December 2021. According to APD, a Good Samaritan stepped in to intervene as Saavedra threatened a metro security guard. That’s when Saavedra allegedly shot that person in the chest and fled the scene.

Saavedra has spent the past two-plus years in jail. His trial is likely to begin Tuesday after jury selection Monday.