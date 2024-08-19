Jury selection to begin in trial of man accused of killing Good Samaritan
Police arrested Patrick Saavedra in December 2021 after they say he was threatening a metro security guard with a gun when a Good Samaritan tried to intervene.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jury selection starts Monday for the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Good Samaritan in 2021.
Albuquerque police arrested Patrick Saavedra in December 2021. According to APD, a Good Samaritan stepped in to intervene as Saavedra threatened a metro security guard. That’s when Saavedra allegedly shot that person in the chest and fled the scene.
Saavedra has spent the past two-plus years in jail. His trial is likely to begin Tuesday after jury selection Monday.