Juvenile detention center escapee to stay at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – No more juvie for the convicted killer who escaped from the Bernalillo County Youth Services center last week. On Monday, a judge decided that 19 year old is going to real jail.

Josef Toney is now facing new charges for that escape. He was in the Youth Services Center, waiting to be sentenced for killing two people when he was 16.

“I think it’s appropriate that he be detained not only because of the danger but because of the unlikeliness of complying with conditions of release,” said the judge.

County officials say it took three hours for workers to realize he was missing. Toney eventually turned himself in.

He will now be held in the Bernalillo County jail.