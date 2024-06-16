Kaktus Brewing Company hosts fourth Farmhouse Ale Festival

Kaktus Brewing Company hosted its fourth Farmhouse Ale Festival Sunday. It's a fundraiser for nonprofits, and a chance for country music fans to enjoy a show.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Kaktus Brewing Company hosted its fourth Farmhouse Ale Festival Sunday. It’s a fundraiser for nonprofits, and a chance for country music fans to enjoy a show.

Some of the nonprofits include the AYSO United youth soccer team, the Kiwanis Club, and another nonprofit teaching corporate responsibility as a partner of the United Nations.

“The Bernalillo town used to be a huge farming community, so we are trying to keep that culture and excitement alive, you know. But it’s a way for us to bring the community together, bring people out of state to New Mexico and share the culture of the town of Bernalillo,” said Dana Koller, owner of Kaktus Brewing Company.