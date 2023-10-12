Keeping your eyes safe while viewing the annular solar eclipse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Saturday, thousands of people will visit Albuquerque to see an annular solar eclipse.

The Duke City is one of a few directly in the path of the eclipse. Here is when it will happen:

Eclipse begins at 9:13 a.m.

“Ring of Fire” in the sky at 10:34-10:39 a.m.

Eclipse ends at 12:09 p.m.

That Ring of Fire happens at the peak of the eclipse when the moon is mostly blocking the view of the sun.

Alissa Irons, an optometrist at Blink Albuquerque, says you should not look directly at the eclipse, as it can have these permanent effects:

Color distortion

Blurry spot in your vision

Loss of vision

“You’ll want to avoid camera lenses, binoculars and telescopes, you can wear these ISO-certified glasses,” Irons said. “Then, one of the safest ways, of course, is to go to a planetarium where they might be showing it or even watch it on TV.”

Even if you have a pair of those ISO-certified glasses, you’ll still want to check them.

“Make sure that you are wearing ISO-certified glasses but that they’re not damaged or torn or scratched in any way. If they are, throw them away and get a new pair,” Irons stated.

There are a number of places offering a free pair of those glasses, including Blink Albuquerque.

If you don’t get a pair by Saturday, there are several viewing parties offering glasses. Click here to view the full list we have of all the viewing parties across our state.