Kira Miner: A bit warmer with some sun and clouds

We'll some sun and clouds with temperatures a little warmer. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The radar showed nothing at all Tuesday morning but that may change for some of us as we warm up throughout the day.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque estimates we could see a Level 1 severe weather threat. That isn’t too bad. There may be some storms that pop up but nothing too bad. Up north and to the west, storms could be a little stronger but will mostly be isolated gusty storms.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer Tuesday with some sun and clouds. Wednesday brings a higher chance of precipitation and storms.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares more details in her full forecast in the video above.

