Kira Miner: A few more storms but still hot Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A few more storms will pop up Wednesday in New Mexico, especially in the southwest and in the northern mountains.

Temperatures will still be hot and very warm. Triple digits are expected in various places around the state.

It seems like we’re not in the brunt of the heat dome anymore, though. That means we could see monsoon conditions and cooler temperatures soon.

See Meteorologist Kira Miner’s full forecast in the video above for a look at what to expect.

