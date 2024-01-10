Kira Miner: A look ahead to our next winter storm

We'll see a cool Wednesday that'll be dry for most of us. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wednesday will be a sunny day with some light winds and cool temperatures but our next winter storm is coming soon.

In the northern mountains and toward southern Colorado and the Four Corners, snow showers may come Wednesday. Otherwise, temperatures will be a little warmer than the last two days.

Then Thursday, conditions will change.

