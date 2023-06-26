Kira Miner: Above-average temperatures continue Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see above-average temperatures continue Monday as highs will be well into the 90s and 100s for much of New Mexico.

Carlsbad and Roswell will win the heated battle again at 111° and 110°, respectively, for their expected highs. Nearby areas will be in the 100s unless you’re in Ruidoso where 90° is expected.

Elsewhere, above-average temperatures continue, so stay cool.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: