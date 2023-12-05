Kira Miner: Above-average temperatures kick off Tuesday

Do you like highs in the 50s and 60s? You're going to get that this week. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week, we’re going to see temperatures above average as many of us will be in the 50s and 60s, starting Tuesday.

High temperatures will be around 55° for much of the Albuquerque metro area. In places like Roswell and Carlsbad, highs in the 70s could be possible at times this week.

A cooldown comes for the weekend so enjoy the weather. Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

