Kira Miner: Above-average temperatures Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You may have started Thursday with a light jacket but you can shed that jacket once the sun starts coming out.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for many of us, with some 80° readings in the southeastern part of New Mexico.

Friday will also be warm but it will be very windy.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of New Mexico, including Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Farmington, Raton, Clovis, Socorro and Tucumcari from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. They anticipate south-southwesterly winds of 25-35 mph, gusting to 45-60 mph, with 10-15% humidity, in those places.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect for parts of western New Mexico, eastern Arizona and southern Colorado. That begins at 9 a.m. Friday and goes through the whole day. Winds from the south-southwest at around 30-40 mph, gusting to 60 mph, will mean you’re going to want to tie down your loose items outside.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.

