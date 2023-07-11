Kira Miner: Advisories remain as heatwave continues Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Heat advisories remain as a heatwave continues Tuesday with temperatures 90-110° for pretty much all of New Mexico.
Many places will get into the triple-digits, including the Albuquerque metro. Carlsbad, Roswell and other parts of southern and southeastern New Mexico will also see triple-digits.
There is, essentially, no end in sight to this as the next seven days all call for 100° or more.
There are some sporadic storm chances, though, as Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.
