Kira Miner: Another chance of storms, possibly severe in the east
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico will see another chance of storms, possibly severe in the east, as our unstable weather pattern kicks into gear Wednesday.
Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast, in the video above.
