Kira Miner: Another chilly day out east Tuesday

We're going to see subzero wind chills hang around in the east Tuesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Chilly temperatures and bitter wind chills will continue Tuesday for people who are living in eastern New Mexico.

Wind chill advisories are still posted in some areas. After Tuesday, temperatures should warm up again.

In the Albuquerque metro, temperatures will stay consistent. Temperatures will be in the 40s and into the 50s as the week progresses.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has the full details in her full forecast in the video above.

