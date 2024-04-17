Kira Miner: Another sunny spring day Wednesday
We're in for another sunny and warm spring day. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures started mostly in the 40s across New Mexico and will warm up again for a sunny, spring Wednesday.
Northeast New Mexico will see an elevated fire risk due to the wind. Thursday will see more of the same but a backdoor cold front will move through.
Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
