Kira Miner: Another sunny spring day Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures started mostly in the 40s across New Mexico and will warm up again for a sunny, spring Wednesday.

Northeast New Mexico will see an elevated fire risk due to the wind. Thursday will see more of the same but a backdoor cold front will move through.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

