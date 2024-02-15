Kira Miner: Another warm and pleasant day

We're going to see highs getting into the 60s, which may become a consistent thing come next week. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see another warm and pleasant day with nice temperatures and a lot of sunshine for Thursday.

Temperatures are mostly starting in the 30s with Santa Fe, Farmington and Taos in the 20s and Grants and Pagosa Springs, Colo. in the 10s.

Then, we’ll see breezy conditions. Southern New Mexico will see some high clouds.

Temperatures will get into the 70s if you’re in Roswell and Carlsbad.

On the other end, the Four Corners will be in the 50s, along with Ruidoso and Silver City. Durango, Colo., and Window Rock, Ariz., may slip into the high 40s, as well as Taos.

Chama may see a chance of snow.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares the full forecast in the video above.

MORE: