Kira Miner: April Fools’ Day lives up to the name after warm, sunny weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mother Nature is playing the ultimate April Fools’ Day prank, giving us cool and rainy weather after a warm and sunny weekend.

Mountainous areas are seeing snow while lower-terrain areas are seeing rain. Temperatures will generally be around 20° cooler in places with precipitation.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in western New Mexico, the Sacramento Mountains near Ruidoso and areas up north. A winter storm warning is in effect in ski country near Taos and Santa Fe, as well as Raton.

Most of the significant snow accumulation of a few inches or more will be above 7,000 or 7,500 feet. Some of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas mountains may have around a foot above about 9,000 feet.

No snow is expected in Albuquerque, however.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

