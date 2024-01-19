Kira Miner: Arctic air back into eastern New Mexico
Modified Arctic air in eastern New Mexico will contrast with the more mild weather in other parts of the state. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Arctic air coming back into eastern New Mexico will contrast with the more mild weather in other parts of the state.
The Arctic air will make its way into places like Clayton, Tucumcari, Hobbs and other places. You’ll see a cooldown now but a warm-up later.
Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.
