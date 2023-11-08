Kira Miner: Backdoor cold front brings winds and wintry mix Wednesday

A backdoor cold front will push through and bring canyon winds plus a wintry mix to New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — No matter where you live, you will feel the backdoor cold front move through Wednesday, whether it’s the winds or the wintry mix.

The wintry mix will hit northeastern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Meanwhile, places like Roswell and Carlsbad will feel the breezes.

Canyon winds will blow through the Albuquerque metro as the front passes through. By Thursday, we’ll see temperatures around average.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us the full forecast in the video above.

