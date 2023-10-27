Kira Miner: Backdoor cold front pushes through Friday

It's going to be another warm, breezy day before a big slide in temperatures. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A backdoor cold front will bring cooler air into the eastern part of our area, especially in eastern New Mexico, as we wrap up the work week.

Friday will be mostly mild and breezy with a lot of sun. That weather in eastern New Mexico will be a preview of what is to come next week, though.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us in her full forecast in the video above.

