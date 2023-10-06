Kira Miner: Backdoor cold front to bring canyon winds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A backdoor cold front is set to bring canyon winds Friday to our area, meaning we will cool down a little bit.

It’s good timing as Balloon Fiesta is coming tomorrow. The weather should be nice with no problems getting a mass ascension in – but we will keep you posted on that.

Over the next week, we’re expecting more temperatures in the 70s and nice, sunny weather.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: