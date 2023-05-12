Kira Miner: Backdoor cold front to bring winds, rain to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another backdoor cold front will bring canyon winds and rain to New Mexico as day turns to night this Friday.

It’s going to be another warm, dry day so be careful with burning. Then, Friday night, that cold front will pick up the winds and increase our chance of precipitation.

Some storms are likely Saturday but they’ll likely bring more rain than anything else. Another chance of showers comes Sunday and kicks off an unstable period of weather.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us just what we can expect in her full forecast, in the video above.

