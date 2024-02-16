Kira Miner: Backdoor cold front to create cooler Friday for some

A backdoor cold front will make conditions a little cooler for some of us Friday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A backdoor cold front will create a cooler Friday for some but otherwise, our trend of quiet weather will continue.

Freezing drizzle, fog and areas of light snow will develop across eastern and northeastern New Mexico as Friday night becomes Saturday morning. Temperatures will be 15-25° across the eastern plains. That could make bridges and overpasses slick come Saturday morning.

For the rest of us, we’ll see temperatures cool slightly Saturday. Then, come Sunday – Daytona 500 day – temperatures will begin warming again, taking us well into the 60s for the week.

