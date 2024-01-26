Kira Miner: Band of precipitation to swirl around NE New Mexico

Snow will favor northeastern New Mexico with blowing snow possible near Raton Pass. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A band of precipitation will swirl around northeastern New Mexico, bringing snow to the area and possibly blowing snow near Raton Pass.

Elsewhere, temperatures will be seasonable. That will continue Saturday as a mostly sunny and dry day for all of us.

Then, come next week, temperatures are likely to hover around the 50s and 60s almost every day.



