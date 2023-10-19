Kira Miner: Beautiful and warm October day ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All across our area, we can expect a beautiful and warm October day ahead as temperatures will be well above average Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the 80s all across our state, with some exceptions. In Santa Fe, it’ll get close to 80° but not quite reach it.

Next week, temperatures will cool off, as Meteorologist Kira Miner shares in her full forecast in the video above.

