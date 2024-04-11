Kira Miner: Beautiful spring day Thursday

We're going to see a very beautiful spring day. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The radar showed clear conditions across New Mexico as Thursday started and it will stay that way for everyone.

We’re going to see a beautiful spring day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with light winds. Along and east of the central mountain chain, the winds may kick up toward the evening.

Still, a beautiful day lies ahead for everyone. Get out and enjoy it.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares her full forecast in the video above.

