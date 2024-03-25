Kira Miner: Below-average temperatures and precipitation Monday

Monday will be a not-so-great day for weather for most of us. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Monday started with some wintry weather in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado that will likely continue throughout the day.

The weather was so bad that it closed U.S. Highway 64 from one mile east of Raton to Clayton. NMDOT reports the roads are snow-packed and icy with blowing snow resulting in zero visibility.

It’s not just the snow and ice, either. Wind chills are hovering around 8-20° in those spots, making the snow a little chillier.

Most of us will see overcast skies with temperatures below average. That is due to an upper-level storm system that will hang around Tuesday before we start to dry out as Easter approaches for those who celebrate.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has more details in her full forecast

