Kira Miner: Breezy and warm Tuesday ahead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A breezy and warm Tuesday is ahead for much of our area, including in parts of the Gila region of New Mexico.
There may be some isolated storms in that area. Elsewhere, record-high temperatures are likely.
Temperatures in the 70s and 80s will continue throughout the week.
Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above
