Kira Miner: Breezy and warm Tuesday

The breezy and warm conditions continue Tuesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see breezy and warm conditions continue with high wind warnings posted in some places Tuesday.

That combination will create a high fire risk. It will continue into Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s mostly, with northwestern New Mexico and the northern and eastern mountains in the 60s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

