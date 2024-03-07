Kira Miner: Breezy to windy Thursday with some showers

It'll be breezy to windy Thursday with showers in western and northern New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many of us will see a breezy to windy Thursday with some showers expected in western and northern New Mexico.

That is coming by way of a storm system in Arizona. That will bring more widespread precipitation Friday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday. Places in the Jemez Mountains, the Tusas and the Sangre de Cristos could see 3-5 inches of snow and 5-9 inches above 8,000 feet. That could create slick roads.

The advisory is also in effect for Trinidad and near Raton from 5-11 p.m. Friday for 2-5 inches of snow and difficult travel.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday for southwest winds of 25-35 mph, gusting to 55 mph. The Carlsbad area is under that advisory.

For the day, we’ll see seasonal temperatures again. Then, a cold front passes through Friday and changes things.

