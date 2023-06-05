Kira Miner: Chance of storms, possible flash flooding Monday

Meteorologist Kira Miner | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A chance of rain and storms will linger Monday throughout New Mexico, including some places that face a flash flooding risk.

The storms will favor northeastern New Mexico and some of the mountainous areas. However, everyone will see somewhat of a chance of rain and storms.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

