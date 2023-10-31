Kira Miner: Chilly Halloween ahead for New Mexico

We're starting chilly this Tuesday as Halloween is here but we're going to warm up soon. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A chilly Halloween lies ahead for New Mexico and all around our area but it won’t stay like this as we get closer to the weekend.

Highs will mostly be in the 50s but temperatures will dip into the 40s once the spooky celebrations start up tonight.

It’ll be much warmer than how many of us started this morning. Grants, for example, had a wind chill of just 8°!

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us how we will warm up very soon.

