Kira Miner: Chilly Monday ahead for New Mexico

Many of us in our area woke up to the coldest weather of the season but we're going to warm up soon. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Did you feel that chill when you woke up this morning? It is going to stick around as we go through Monday.

We’ll see sunny skies and then freezing fog. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s around New Mexico, including in Roswell and Carlsbad.

In the Albuquerque metro, temperatures will be in the 50s. The mountains could see some snow and they may not be alone.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: