Kira Miner: Chilly morning turns to average day Monday

We're looking at more of a cloudy Monday here in New Mexico and across our area. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Monday is starting with a chilly morning but will turn to an average day with normal high temperatures, albeit with some clouds.

Our next chance of any precipitation comes Tuesday. For now, we’ll get highs in the 50s and 60s mostly.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: